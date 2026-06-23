PH Navy to send more vessels to Bajo de Masinloc

MANILA – Expect to see more modern Philippine Navy (PN) warships patrolling off Bajo de Masinloc (also known as Scarborough Shoal) as part of the country's efforts to assert its sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson for the matter said on Tuesday.

AFP spokesperson for the WPS Navy reservist Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad made this comment when asked if the Navy is planning to deploy more naval vessels in the area following last week's patrol despite being met by four Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships, during Tuesday's press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

"Recently (guided-missile frigate) BRP Diego Silang (FFG-7) conducted a unilateral patrol close to Bajo de Masinloc. She was armed with the Arbitral Tribunal Ruling of 2016. She was met by four PLAN warship that were armed with a non-existent claim. The patrol was successfully conducted," he added.

"You can expect more unilateral patrols and bilateral and multilateral activities close to Bajo de Masinloc in the coming months," Trinidad said.

Trinidad assured the public the Armed Forces of the Philippines has enough ships for this type of mission, despite the Navy being hard at work showing the Philippine flag in other overseas and local deployments.

"The operational tempo is being handled by PN headquarters, the ships are allocated to the operational commands, specifically Western Command, Northern Luzon Command and the recently activated (AFP) Strategic Defense Command," he said.

"[The PN is] more capable, they have greater reach, more effective sensors and we are capable of conducting these patrols and multilateral activities," he added.

Trinidad said there are no indications that the PLAN ships encountered by BRP Diego Silang off Bajo de Masinloc activated their fire control systems to target the Filipino warship.

"There was no monitored activity that would point to activation of sensors or fire control systems. Nevertheless, BRP Diego Silang challenged their presence, reminded them that based on the Arbitral Tribunal Ruling and domestic law that they have no right to be in Philippine waters," he added.

BRP Miguel Malvar

As this developed, the PN on Tuesday said guided-missile frigate BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-6) and the contingent aboard her, Naval Task Group 84, had arrived at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor in Hawaii last June 21 for its participation in the upcoming "Rim of the Pacific" (RIMPAC) Exercise 2026 slated from June 24 to July 31.

"Upon arrival, the members of the Naval Task Group 84, headed by Captain Ryan Bakabak were welcomed by officials of the Philippine Consulate General in Hawaii, led by Consul General Arman Talbo, which marked the beginning of the PN’s participation in one of the largest multinational maritime exercises," it added.

The US Pacific Fleet said this year's RIMPAC will bring 31 nations and will feature a multinational force of approximately 40 surface ships, 5 submarines, 140 aircraft and more than 25,000 personnel.

The exercise will cover a wide range of capabilities including amphibious operations, gunnery and missile proficiency, anti-submarine warfare, air defense exercises, military medicine, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, counter-piracy, mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal, and diving and salvage operations. (PNA)