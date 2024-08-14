PH nominated for 3 categories at International Travel Awards 2024

Yes to PH as Best Beach, Island Destination

The Philippines’ allure as for its sun and beach products is demonstrated by the accolades that the country has reaped from prestigious travel and tourism authorities and publications for 2023 alone, including the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2023 where the Philippines successfully defended its 2022 titles as the World’s Leading Dive Destination and World’s Leading Beach Destination, along with winning two other major awards.

The Philippines also received the Destination of the Year award at the 9th TripZilla Excellence Awards 2023.

According to TripZilla, a popular travel inspiration platform promoting Southeast Asia, the Philippine archipelago has “plenty of under-the-radar spots that are enough to keep visitors coming back for more.”

Three of the country’s islands -- Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao -- were included in Conde Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards 2023 list of Top Islands in Asia for 2023, ranking third, sixth, and 10th, respectively.

The Philippines has also further solidified its status as a premier cruise tourism destination as the proud recipient of the prestigious Best Ports of Call 2024 award at the 10th Asia Cruise Awards in Jeju Island, Korea.

The Philippines as Best Wedding Destination

An island destination like the Philippines makes for a wonderful wedding venue as well. With a range of choices -- from high-end hotels and modern event venues to centuries-old churches -- any well-planned wedding done in the country ensures a great experience not only for the couple but for their family and guests as well.

The warmth of Filipino people even more so adds to the value of the Philippines as a wedding destination.

The online poll will be open until August 15, 2024. In addition to the online voting component, nominees will also undergo jury evaluation. Winners will be announced during the gala ceremony on September 28, 2024 at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Frasco encouraged everyone who has fallen in love with the Philippines, whether for its beaches, island experiences, or its people’s hospitality, to continue supporting the country by submitting their votes for the Philippines online.

“If you’ve experienced the white sands of a Philippine beach, or went island hopping, or had your dream wedding here, then please let others know you had a great time. Let’s work together to continue making the world appreciate the Philippines even more. We invite everyone -- from our foreign friends, to overseas Filipinos and balikbayans -- to vote for the Philippines in the 2024 International Travel Awards. Every vote is a showcase of love,” Frasco said. (PR)