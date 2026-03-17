PH not capable of sending warships to Strait of Hormuz

Teodoro said any move from the Philippine government that would result in the escalation of the conflict in the region should be prevented, noting that there would be many Filipino seafarers and overseas Filipino workers that would be affected.

“Ang nalalagay sa panganib yung Filipino seafarers natin at saka ‘yung mga OFWs natin,” Teodoro said.

(Our Filipino seafarers and other overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are being put at risk.)

“Lahat ng moves na mag-escalate ito lalo na yung mga indiscriminate na attack, dapat sana mapara agad at we look for the early resolution of the crisis in the Middle East,” he added.

(All moves that escalate the situation, especially indiscriminate attacks, should be stopped immediately, and we should seek an early resolution to the crisis in the Middle East.)