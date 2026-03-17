PH not capable of sending warships to Strait of Hormuz

THE Philippines is incapable of deploying warships to the Strait of Hormuz amid the call of United States President Donald Trump to help secure the area amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.
“Wala tayong capability na mag-escort (We don’t have the capability to escort),” Teodoro said in an ambush interview in Pangasinan.
Teodoro said any move from the Philippine government that would result in the escalation of the conflict in the region should be prevented, noting that there would be many Filipino seafarers and overseas Filipino workers that would be affected.
“Ang nalalagay sa panganib yung Filipino seafarers natin at saka ‘yung mga OFWs natin,” Teodoro said.
(Our Filipino seafarers and other overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are being put at risk.)
“Lahat ng moves na mag-escalate ito lalo na yung mga indiscriminate na attack, dapat sana mapara agad at we look for the early resolution of the crisis in the Middle East,” he added.
(All moves that escalate the situation, especially indiscriminate attacks, should be stopped immediately, and we should seek an early resolution to the crisis in the Middle East.)
Earlier, Trump urged other nations to send warships in the Strait of Hormuz after Iran threatened escalation across the Middle East to retaliate for Washington's bombing of its main Gulf island energy hub.
“The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!” Trump said in a social media post.
“The US will also coordinate with those Countries so that 'everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)