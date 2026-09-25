PH, NZ ink pact to boost work on climate, environmental protection

The Philippines and New Zealand have signed a new cooperation agreement on climate change and environmental protection, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

The memorandum of arrangement (MOA), signed in Wellington on Sept. 17, establishes a framework allowing the two countries to explore potential opportunities for future projects while facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The DFA said the MOA marks an important step in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the Philippines and New Zealand on the environment and builds on their longstanding friendship and growing partnership.

Potential collaboration, it said, could cover programs under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and matters of mutual interest relating to nature markets, including climate mitigation, adaptation, biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

Philippine Ambassador to New Zealand Kira Christianne Azucena witnessed the signing of the deal by New Zealand Minister for Climate Change Hon. Simon Watts at the New Zealand Parliament.

The MOA was signed as the two states celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year and follows the elevation of their relations to a Comprehensive Partnership after New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters visited the Philippines in July 2026. (PNA)