PH placed under state of national calamity

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared on Thursday, November 6, 2025, a state of national calamity following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino and in anticipation of the possible destructive effects of the upcoming Typhoon Uwan.

In an interview with reporters after a situational briefing at the Office of the Civil Defense headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on the effects of Typhoon Tino, Marcos said he approved the proposal of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to declare a state of national calamity.

The move aims to ensure quicker access to government emergency funds and expedite the procurement of typhoon-related supplies to aid victims.

“We are continuing our relief and support for those hit by Typhoon Tino, but we are also doing everything we can para ma-anticipate at makapaghanda tayo ng mabuti dito sa paparating na Typhoon Uwan,” Marcos said.

“Because of the scope of the problem areas hit by Tino and expected to be hit by Uwan, there was a proposal by the NDRRMC, which I approved, that we declare a national calamity. Ilang regions na yan—10 to 12 regions will be affected. So given the scale, it is really a national calamity,” he added.

The President said that while challenges remain in personnel deployment, the National Government will not neglect the province of Cebu, which incurred “heavy damage” from Tino.

“’Yung pinakamalaking problema na nakita namin is that lahat ng personnel natin nandoon ngayon sa Visayas para asikasuhin ang relief and support ng pamahalaan. Kailangan na natin pag-isipan kung ilan doon at sino ang pwede nang dalhin para paghandaan ang Uwan, which is going to hit Central and Northern Luzon,” Marcos said.

“Ang aming binabalanse, syempre hindi naming iiwanan ang Cebu hanggat lahat ay in place,” he added.

The Visayas region was battered by Tino, leaving over 100 individuals dead and thousands of families displaced.

Uwan, which is expected to reach supertyphoon level, is forecast to affect Northern Luzon over the weekend. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)