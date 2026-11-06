PH privacy body verifying reported data leaks in gov't agencies

MANILA – The National Privacy Commission (NPC) is coordinating directly with government agencies to verify reports of alleged data leaks, saying it has not received personal data breach notifications as of Friday.

In a statement, NPC spokesperson and Deputy Privacy Commissioner Jose Belarmino II said the commission will work with the agencies identified in the reports to ascertain the circumstances and determine whether personal data have been compromised.

The reports surfaced after a threat actor, in an underground cybercrime forum on Thursday, claimed to have obtained personnel, payroll, and attendance records allegedly tied to the Department of Transportation's Human Resource Information System.

The post, published under the alias "sinigangmixwithgabi," claimed the dataset covers approximately 4,534 employees and includes payroll entries, attendance logs, account records, biometric identifiers, and alleged copies of application source code.

A separate claim by a group identifying itself as DeathNoteHackers purported to hold data associated with the Philippine Coast Guard, including personnel information, rescue records, images, and location data. A screenshot of the alleged folder properties indicated approximately 1.35 gigabytes of data across 6,698 files and 3,411 folders.

Both claims were documented by Deep Web Konek, a Philippine-based cybersecurity advocacy civilian group. Neither has been independently verified, and no agency has confirmed that the advertised information originated from its infrastructure.

"Reports of alleged data leaks do not, by themselves, establish that a personal data breach has occurred or that the provisions of the Data Privacy Act of 2012 have been violated," the NPC said.

The commission said such determinations require an assessment of the facts and circumstances surrounding each incident. Where warranted, the NPC said it will require the concerned agencies to submit the necessary reports and comply with their obligations under Republic Act No. 10173, or the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

Under NPC Circular No. 16-03, personal information controllers are required to notify the commission and affected data subjects within 72 hours upon knowledge of, or reasonable belief that, a personal data breach requiring mandatory notification has occurred.

The NPC said it will continue to monitor developments and take appropriate regulatory action to ensure the protection of personal data and uphold the rights of data subjects. (Raymond Carl Dela Cruz/PNA)