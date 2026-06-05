PH pushes for welfare of platform economy workers at ILC

THE Philippines is set to push for the welfare of members of the platform economy during its attendance at the 114th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) related that Secretary Francis Tolentino is set to put premium on the members of the new sector of platform economy.

“Platform workers are workers. Their contribution to the economy is real. The protection they receive must be real as well,” said Tolentino.

"For the Philippines, these issues are important in making sure that new forms of work, including platform work, create opportunities while protecting workers’ rights and welfare," he added.

During the international gathering, Tolentino expressed support to the adoption of a Convention, which is ably supported by a Recommendation.

"This approach aims to set clear international labor standards while giving countries practical guidance that can fit their national laws, business models, work arrangements, and employment classifications," he said.

The labor chief said the Philippines is also supporting access to remedies, social protection, transparency in algorithmic management, and social dialogue for platform workers.

"Discussions on employment classification should not delay protection for workers, who face irregular income, multiple work arrangements, and high mobility," noted Tolentino.

To note, the platform economy refers to economic activity conducted through digital platforms.

The 114th ILC opened last June 1 and will run until June 12 with over 6,000 delegates from the International Labour Organization member-states attending. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)