PH, Qatar agree on unified contract for Pinay domestic workers

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday, September 13, 2025, announced the signing of a historic labor agreement between the Republic of the Philippines and the State of Qatar concerning Filipino household service workers (HSWs).

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the Philippines and Qatar have forged the first-ever unified contract for Filipino domestic workers.

"We reached a historic agreement with Qatar for our OFW domestic workers—the first unified contract of its kind in the country," said Cacdac.

"This is the result of our meeting with the Labor Minister of Qatar, in a bid to further deepen bilateral relations with countries hosting our OFWs," he added.

The department said the unified contract consolidates employment terms under one standard agreement jointly recognized by both the Philippine and Qatari governments, ensuring stronger protection and fair treatment for Filipino domestic workers.

The unified contract also addresses common issues such as contract substitution by standardizing employment terms recognized on both sides.

It also covers provisions for humane working conditions, fair wages, rest days, leave benefits, and mechanisms to ensure access to justice should disputes arise.

"This agreement marks a significant step toward strengthening labor protection for Filipino household service workers," Cacdac said.

Qatar is home to more than 250,000 OFWs, the majority of whom are employed as household service workers. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)