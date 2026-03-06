PH ramps up tourism marketing efforts to ‘win back’ Korean market

The Philippines is ramping up marketing efforts to hasten the recovery of the Korean market, which now reached over 60 percent of the 2019 pre-pandemic tourist arrivals, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said on Thursday.

DOT’s South Korea foreign office at present is integrating marketing strategies, including joint promotions with airlines and major travel agencies, urban outdoor advertising and digital campaigns.

“South Korea remains one of the Philippines’ most vital and valued tourism markets. The enduring friendship between our two nations is reflected not only in our shared history and cultural exchanges but also in the millions of South Korean travelers who choose the Philippines as their preferred destination year after year,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said.

“Their deep appreciation for our pristine beaches, world-class dive sites, vibrant festivals, and the warmth and hospitality of the Filipino people has significantly contributed to the growth and resilience of our tourism industry,” she added.

The DOT is currently in collaboration with major airlines and 15 major South Korean travel agencies to promote the Philippines through discounted airfares and region-specific promotional packages primarily to key destinations Manila, Cebu, Bohol, Boracay, and Clark.

It will also participate in major travel and tourism exhibitions, such as the Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF) and the Korea International Boat Show (KIBS), as well as several underwater sports expositions, to promote the Philippines' marine, diving, and golf experiences.

The DOT said it is likewise in the process of refining its tourism products to capitalize on experiential tourism, which is identified as a priority under the Marcos Administration.

Bohol, in particular, has firmly established itself as a leading resort destination among South Korean travelers, with its turquoise waters perfect for island hopping and snorkeling activities.

There is also a growing interest in multi-destination itineraries linking Bohol with Cebu or Manila, said the DOT.

In addition, the DOT is expanding its Philippine golf tourism portfolio in Clark as well as its English as a Second Language (ESL) programs and long-stay visits to increase the Philippines’ appeal beyond leisure.

During South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's two-day state visit to the Philippines, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized South Koreans’ appreciation for the Philippines as a destination.

“It is also my pleasure to note the growing appreciation of Koreans for the Philippines, our world-renowned mangoes, the beauty of our tourist destinations, and most importantly, the exceptional talent and hospitality of Filipinos,” he said during the bilateral meeting of the two leaders in Malacañang on Tuesday.

Last year, about a total of 1,346,301 South Koreans visited the Philippines, which accounts for 20.76 percent of total international arrivals, maintaining its position as the Philippines’ largest source market ahead of the United States, Japan, Australia, and Canada.

The recovery rate of the South Korean market, according to DOT, has so far reached 62.9 percent compared to 2019 levels, “reaffirming the Korean market’s strong and resilient structural demand base.” (PNA)

