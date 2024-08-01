PH receives foreign aid for habagat, Carina-affected families

THE Philippines has received foreign assistance for the families affected by the onslaught of the combined effects of the southwest monsoon (locally known as habagat) and Super Typhoon Carina.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the United States Embassy in Manila said the US Agency for International Development (USAid) and the Catholic Relief Services and Action Against Hunger provided $1 million worth (approximately P55 million) of humanitarian assistance to victims of calamity in Bulacan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, the National Capital Region, and Pampanga.

This includes food aid, hygiene kits, emergency shelter kits, clean water, and one-time cash transfers, which will be distributed through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

USAid Acting Mission Director Betty Chung said the donation aims to ensure that “life-saving” assistance reaches families across the archipelago who have been struck by severe flooding and landslides.

“We are committed to working with the Philippine government and people as they rebuild and recover from this disaster,” Chung said.

Through US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US President Joe Biden has expressed condolences and solidarity with Filipinos affected by the effects of the weather systems.

Meanwhile, on July 30, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) received a donation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including essential goods and food products for families affected by the habagat and Carina.

The donations, which will be distributed to local government units (LGUs) and their constituents in the hardest-hit areas, were received by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr.

The BOC said this generous aid from the UAE underscores the importance of international cooperation and support in times of crisis and that the Philippines is immensely grateful for this timely and valuable assistance.

As of July 31, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 1,479,606 families or 5,452,818 individuals in all the regions in the country were affected by the combined effects of the habagat and Typhoon Carina as well as Typhoon Butchoy which enhanced the Southwest Monsoon particularly affecting the Mindanao.

The disaster bureau said 16,346 families or 68,041 persons were still in evacuation centers.

The DSWD has provided over P372.2 million worth of assistance to the affected families.

The death toll from the three weather systems has reached 39, with 15 deaths in the National Capital Region, 13 in Calabarzon, four in Zamboanga Peninsula, two each in Central Luzon and the Bangsamoro region, and one each in Ilocos, Northern Mindanao, and Davao.

The damage to the agriculture sector is estimated at P1.05 billion, while damage to infrastructure exceeds P4 billion.

A total of 119 cities and municipalities were placed under a state of calamity due to the impacts of the weather systems, which submerged villages mostly in Central Luzon and NCR. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)