PH records 4 confirmed ‘walking pneumonia’ cases

THE Department of Health (DOH) said there are four confirmed cases of “walking pneumonia” in the Philippines.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the DOH said the four confirmed cases of mycoplasma pneumoniae infection in the country were among the reported cases of influenza-like Illness (ILI).

In another statement on Thursday, December 7, the DOH clarified that all the “walking pneumonia” cases in the country have already been tagged as recovered, noting that these cases were recorded in January, July and two in September.

Walking pneumonia is a mild lung infection that is typically caused by mycoplasma pneumonia bacteria. It commonly affects younger children, as well as those with weak immune systems and those living in crowded and enclosed settings.

Health websites like Cleveland Clinic and Healthline describe it as the medical term for a milder form of pneumonia, but the symptoms are similar with the regular pneumonia, which can result not just from a bacterial infection, but also from viral or fungal infection.

Among its symptoms are fever, sore throat, cough and colds. People with walking pneumonia have a low fever and a cough that does not produce phlegm (dry cough). Health experts said it just feels like flu or a bad cold, but recovery for severely ill people may be longer (weeks or even months).

Walking pneumonia often doesn’t require treatment, though some cases may need antibiotics. Pneumonia may require additional treatment to improve breathing and reduce inflammation in your airways.

The DOH noted that mycoplasma pneumonia bacteria is “not new or unusual.”

"This is not a notifiable disease globally. The DOH can scan but we depend on what the media or the World Health Organization will report. So far, the only country that has recorded incidents of mycoplasma pneumonia is China," the DOH said.

While there is medication against mycoplasma pneumoniae and its transmission could easily be prevented, the agency still urged the public to perform individual self-assessment and protection by wearing face mask, stay in well-ventilated area and undergo isolation when they feel sick to prevent the spread of the virus. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)