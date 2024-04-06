PH records 89 rabies cases, deaths

EIGHTY-NINE rabies cases that led to deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) in only the first 11 weeks of 2024.

In a brief statement, the DOH said there have been a total of 89 rabies cases recorded from January 1 to March 16.

"All rabies cases are fatalities, resulting in a 100 percent case fatality rate," said the DOH.

The DOH said the 89 cases and deaths are two percent lower compared to the reported number during the same period last year at 91.

Data shows that Soccsksargen had the highest number of cases with 12 cases, followed by Calabarzon and Bicol Region with 11 cases each.

The DOH said a large majority, 82 (92 percent) cases, of rabies were caused by dog bites, while five (5 percent) cases were due to cat bites. The remaining two cases were caused by bites from other animals.

Among the animals, the DOH said 40 (45 percent) cases were caused by unvaccinated animals, one (1 percent) case from a fully vaccinated animal, while 48 (54 percent) cases were from animals with unknown vaccination status.

Rabies is a disease transmitted through animal bites or wound contamination by animal saliva containing the virus. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)