PH requests anew Interpol red notice for Teves’ arrest

Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo

THE Philippine government has requested for the issuance of a red notice from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for the arrest of expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr.

In a media forum, Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said the red notice will inform Timor-Leste about the arrest warrant issued by the Philippines against Teves, who is currently undergoing extradition in the said country.

Vasquez said Teves could not be deported yet to the Philippines because his case is still pending in Timor-Leste.

“Si Congressman Arnie Teves, pending pa iyong kaso niya, bakit? Kasi nasa judicial processes,” he said.

(Congressman Arnie Teves’ case is still pending. Why? Because it is in judicial processes.)

Vasquez said the independence and sovereignty of each member state; neutrality; cooperation; and respect for human rights govern Interpol’s decision to bring a fugitive back to the country requesting extradition.

Arrest warrant

Teves has a standing arrest warrant over the brazen killing of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March 2023, which also resulted in the killing of 10 innocent civilians.

He was abroad for medical treatment when the killing happened and has since refused to return to the country citing threats against his life.

He initially applied for political asylum in Timor Leste but it was denied.

Teves was arrested in March over an Interpol red notice requested by the DOJ.

He is also facing murder charges in relation to the killing of three individuals in the province in 2019 including Miguel Dungog, a former board member of Negros Oriental.

Teves was also designated as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council while his passport was also cancelled in the orders of the DOJ.

A Manila court earlier issued a gag order, which bars all parties from discussing the merits of Degamo’s case with the public. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)