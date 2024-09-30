PH secures 3 nominations at Asia’s Best of Best Awards

THE Philippines has secured three nominations at the Asia Best of Best Awards, a global program that recognizes outstanding achievements and excellence across a wide range of industries in Asia, with a particular focus on travel and tourism.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) received nominations in the following categories: Best Marketing Campaign for the “Love the Philippines” country branding, Best in Service - Customer Support for the DOT’s Tourist Assistance Call Center, and Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco for the Best Woman Leader award.

Frasco expressed her gratitude for the nominations, saying, “The Philippines is truly blessed with natural beauty, from our majestic landscapes to our rich cultural heritage, and the most important of all—our people. It is our mission to ensure that the world sees and experiences these treasures. These nominations reflect the hard work of the entire tourism industry in promoting our country and enhancing the overall tourist experience guided by the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.”

Spreading ‘Love The Philippines’ campaign

Launched in June 2023, the “Love the Philippines” campaign, nominated for Best Marketing Campaign, reintroduces the country to the global tourism market by emphasizing its unique charm, grace, and hospitality. Built on four pillars, the campaign highlights the Philippines' biodiversity as one of 18 mega-diverse nations, its breathtaking natural landscapes, vibrant festivals, and rich culinary traditions.

“The ‘Love the Philippines’ initiative tells the story of our nation’s heart. It is a way of showcasing our people’s warmth, our country’s natural wonders, and the deep cultural history embedded in our festivals and cuisine. We want every visitor to leave with a piece of the Philippines in their heart,” Frasco said.

The campaign has garnered widespread support from both the government and private sectors. Within 24 hours of its launch, social media sentiment monitoring tool Sprinklr recorded over 59.1 million positive reactions.

The campaign continues its international activations across key markets and territories, while regional rollouts within the Philippines have seen strong collaboration with local governments and tourism stakeholders, ensuring a unified and cohesive promotion and adoptation of the brand.

Service at its Best: the Tourist Assistance Call Center

The DOT’s Tourist Assistance Call Center (TACC), nominated for Best in Service - Customer Support, is an essential part of the government’s efforts to revitalize the tourism industry. This 24/7 multi-platform hotline provides real-time travel-related information, emergency assistance, and support to both local and international tourists.

“Our commitment to hospitality begins long before a tourist sets foot in the Philippines,” said Frasco. “Through the Tourist Assistance Call Center, we ensure that visitors receive the guidance and help they need at every stage of their journey, from planning to their return home,” she added.

As of September 22, 2024, the TACC has handled more than 10,000 inquiries through various platforms such as email, voice calls, live chat, and social media, with the majority of inquiries coming from the Philippines, followed by the United States and India.

Since its inception, the TACC has maintained an average customer satisfaction rating of 84 percent in post-service surveys, demonstrating its consistent commitment to providing exceptional support and service.

Trailblazing Leadership: Frasco Among Asia’s Top Women Leaders

The third nomination celebrates Frasco as one of the leading women in Asia, nominated for the Best Woman Leader award. Under her leadership, the DOT has consistently been recognized as one of the most trusted government agencies in the Philippines.

For the period of July 1-10, 2024, Frasco received a 90 percent job performance rating among cabinet officials, according to a survey conducted by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation.

In her service as Tourism secretary, she spearheaded key initiatives including the establishment of the award-winning Tourist Rest Areas, the nominated TACC, the Philippines Hop-On Hop-Off, and the enhanced Travel Philippines mobile application, among several other transformational efforts.

“We are transforming Philippine tourism into an inclusive, sustainable, and globally competitive industry,” Frasco noted. “Our goal is not only to promote our country’s top destinations but also to develop emerging locations, making our tourism offerings accessible and enjoyable for all kinds of travelers.”

Frasco’s administration also continues to champion the expansion of dive tourism and initiate significant infrastructure improvements across the country, particularly in airports and seaports, to further improve tourism accessibility.

The 2023-2028 National Tourism Development Plan, which she spearheaded and was approved by Marcos is a comprehensive roadmap aimed at transforming the Philippines into a tourism powerhouse in Asia.

Casting your vote: Supporting the Philippines

Support the Philippines by casting your vote for the Asia Best of Best Awards through the official website or by scanning the provided QR code. Voting remains open until September 30, 2024.

The Asia Best of Best Awards is organized by Golden Tree Events in Dubai, UAE as part of the World Best of Best Awards program, which celebrates outstanding achievements across various industries and regions.

Winners will be revealed at the gala ceremony on November 9, 2024, at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. (PR)