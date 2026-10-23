PH secures table tennis mixed doubles silver at Asian Para Games

MANILA – Lhey Manginsay and Wilfred Redulla contributed to the Philippine delegation's medal at the 5th Asian Para Games after winning the mixed doubles silver in table tennis Thursday in Nagoya, Japan.

They outlasted Japan's Yuri Tomono and Koyo Iwabuchi 12-10, 11-13, 9-11, 15-13, 11-8, to reach the gold medal round but fell to China's Zhao Shuai and Xiong Guiyan, 7-11, 11-9, 4-11, 6-11, at Sky Hall Toyota.

The late Paralympic bronze medalist Josephine Medina also delivered a silver medal at the 2018 edition in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Philippines is currently at No. 16 in the overall medal tally board with two golds, two silvers and a bronze.

Meanwhile, visually impaired Cyril Cloyd Ongcoy placed fourth in the men’s 1,500-meter T12/T13 event, clocking four minutes and 23.19 seconds.

Uzbekistan’s Fakhriddin Khamraev, who was initially disqualified, was reinstated as the gold medalist with a time of 4:07.47. Jordan’s Nabeel Maqableh (4:07.97) and India’s Sharath Makanahalli (4:11.01) settled for the silver and bronze, respectively.

Over at the Nagoya City General Gymnasium pool, Arjay Alegarbes finished fifth in the men’s 100m butterfly S14 with a time of 58.93 seconds.

The other finalists in swimming are Ernie Gawilan (men’s 100m backstroke S7, Edwin Villanueva (men’s 100m breaststroke SB7 and 100m backstroke S8), Muhaimin Ulag (men’s 100m butterfly S14), and Raemund Adefuin (men’s 100m backstroke S6 and mixed 4x50m freestyle relay.

In athletics, Arman Dino failed to advance to the men's 400m T47 final, ranking fifth (56.67) in the first two morning heats.

In cycling, Filipinos Patrick Lee, Arthus Bucay and Nikko Peralta will compete in the men’s C4-5 road race Friday at the Cycle Sports Center on the Izu Peninsula.

In wheelchair basketball, the Philippines lost to Kuwait, 53-61, to finish eighth and last. (Jean Malanum/PNA)