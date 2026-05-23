PH seeing 51 new HIV cases per day

FIFTY one new cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are being detected in the Philippines on a daily basis, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In its January to March 2026 HIV-AIDS Surveillance of the Philippines Report, the DOH said a total of 4,633 HIV cases were reported during the first quarter of 2026.

"In January to March 2026, there were 4,633 confirmed HIV-positive individuals reported," said the DOH.

"The quarter average cases per day is 51," it furthered.

Broken down per month, January saw 1,690 new HIV cases, followed by the 1,407 in February, and 1,536 in March.

Of the total cases, there were 4,214 (91 percent) newly reported cases, who acquired HIV through sexual contact.

They include 3,095 through male-to-male sex, 567 through male-to-male/female sex, and 552 through male-to-female sex.

"Sexual contact has consistently been the leading mode of HIV transmission among newly diagnosed cases," said the DOH.

The health department said there were also 13 HIV cases transmitted through mother-to-child transmission.

Lastly, the DOH said there were two cases of HIV transmitted via reported sharing of infected needles. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)