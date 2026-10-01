PH seeing fewer dengue cases in 2026

THE Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday, September 30, 2025, reported that the accumulated number of dengue cases for 2026 remain lower compared to 2025 during the same period.

In its latest report, the DOH said there are now a total of 168,060 cases of dengue recorded nationwide.

"This is a 30 percent drop compared to the 239,001 cases reported during the same period last year," said the DOH.

It also noted that there are a total of 656 deaths due to dengue that were reported this year.

"This is 28 percent lower than the 910 dengue deaths reported in 2025," said the DOH.

Still, the health department said dengue cases in the country continue to climb amid the rainy season.

The DOH said there are a total of 21,122 cases reported from August 27 to September 9.

"An 8 percent increase was monitored when compared to the 19,572 cases from August 13 to 26," said the DOH.

It cited the prevailing rainy season as the most likely cause of surge in dengue cases.

"It was observed that since first week of June, the start of rainy season, there was an increase in dengue cases," said the DOH. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)