PH seeks justice for 2 OFWs killed in Lebanon, aid extended

MANILA – The Philippine government is working with Lebanese authorities to pursue justice for two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were held hostage and killed by their employer in Beirut.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, in an online press briefing on Thursday, said the two domestic workers were fatally shot on April 15 as the police tried to rescue the victims.

“There was a hostage-taking incident involving our two compatriots. They are two domestic workers working in a household in Beirut, Lebanon, and unfortunately, the hostage-taking incident, the police were there, but the hostage-taking incident did not successfully rescue our two compatriots,” he said.

Cacdac said the two OFWs were fatally shot by the hostage-taker, who has been identified as the victims’ employer.

“So right now, our legal retainer is working closely with the Lebanese prosecution, prosecutor, in terms of the ongoing investigation, which we hope will lead to an indictment, charging of the perpetrator, the gunman,” he said.

Cacdac said the case is not linked to the broader conflict in the Middle East but stemmed from a violent incident inside the employer’s household.

He said the Lebanese authority is investigating the incident, and the Philippine government will be “actively involved” in ensuring accountability and the filing of charges.

He added the DMW is awaiting the results of the investigation, including autopsy findings, which will be necessary before the victims’ remains are repatriated to the country.

Cacdac said Undersecretaries Bernard Olalia and Felicitas Bay already visited the families of the two victims, assuring them of government support and aid.

Cacdac said he had also personally communicated with the victim's family by phone, and personally conveyed sympathies and support, on behalf of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

He did not give detailed information on the incident as the Lebanese authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation.

“May autopsiya tayong isinusulong doon para malaman yung nangyari dun sa insidente (We are pushing for an autopsy there to find out what happened in the incident). We have been in touch with the families, it's also our President's directive to assure them of our assistance. At saka, yan nga, yung commitment natin na we will seek justice for our two compatriots, two OFWs na nasawi, na pinaslang (And also, yes, our commitment that we will seek justice for our two compatriots, two OFWs who perished, who were killed),” he added. (PNA)