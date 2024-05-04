PH sees 77 heat-related illness cases amid rising temperatures

AMID the dangerous levels of heat indexes being recorded across the country, the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, May 4, 2024, reported nearly 80 cases of heat-related illnesses.

In a brief statement, the DOH said there were 77 people hit with heat-related illnesses this year, as of April 29.

"There are 77 cases of heat-related illnesses were reported from January 1 to April 29, 2024, according to the DOH Event-based Surveillance and Response System," said the DOH.

The health department noted how majority of the cases involved teenagers and young adults.

"A total of 67 were noted to have affected the age range of 12 to 21 years old," said the DOH.

It also reported that there were seven reported deaths, although it remains "non-conclusive for heat-stroke due to insufficient data."

"Deaths may be heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke, or heat-influenced (e.g., underlying high risk for heart attack, precipitated by hot environment that led to elevated blood pressure)," said the DOH.

In recent weeks, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has continuously recorded heat indexes that fall under the “danger” category or those ranging from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius.

An extended heat exposure increases the probability of one suffering from heat stroke, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)