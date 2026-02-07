PH sees drop in dengue cases

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, February 7, 2026, reported a drop in dengue cases compared to last year, which saw a surprise surge in cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

During the period from January 1 to 24, 2026, the DOH said there were a total of 7,471 dengue cases recorded nationwide.

“This is 71 percent lower than the 25,652 dengue cases recorded during the same period in 2025,” said the DOH.

The Department attributed the decline in cases to the effectiveness of its “Alas Kwatro Kontra Mosquito” campaign.

“The DOH considers the intensified campaign of turning over, emptying, drying, and covering water containers an effective method,” said the DOH.

The health department said the public must continue their vigilance against dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

They should take advantage of times when it is not raining to clean the environment and clean, dry, and cover water containers.

The public is also advised to clean areas where water can accumulate, such as drains, gutters, clogged drains, and sewers that can serve as breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)