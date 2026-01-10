PH sees more measles cases in 2025

THE Department of Health (DOH), on Saturday, January 10, 2026, disclosed that there were more measles cases recorded in 2025 when compared to 2024.

In a short statement, DOH said there were 5,123 measles cases recorded from January 1 to December 27, 2025.

"This is 32 percent higher than the 3,880 cases during the same period in 2024," said the DOH.

The Department said a high number of measles cases were recorded in Mindanao, specifically in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Nearly half of the total cases were also determined to be children aged six months to less than five years old.

In response to the high number of measles cases in 2025, the DOH is preparing to conduct a measles immunization drive.

It said the first phase of the "Ligtas Tigdas Campaign" will commence on January 19.

"Parents are invited to contact the nearest health center to have their children vaccinated," said the DOH.

The agency said Mindanao areas will be the first site of the mass immunization campaign against measles.

The DOH said the measles immunization drive will target a total of 2.8 million children aged 6 months to 5 years based in Mindanao. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)