PH seizes multimillion-peso assets of Kerwin Espinosa, Sally Ang Nina

THE Philippine government has seized multimillion-peso worth of laundered assets linked to self-confessed drug lord Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa and international drug financier Sally Ang Nina.

In a statement, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said the Regional Trial Courts of Manila handed down rulings to forfeit a sweeping portfolio of properties, luxury vehicles, bank accounts, and other high-value assets linked to Espinosa and Nina, whose operations have long plagued Eastern Visayas and international drug trafficking routes.

“In a historic crackdown on organized crime, the Philippine government has successfully struck a big blow to the financial domains of two powerful drug syndicates, seizing multimillion worth of laundered assets in what is now the largest court-ordered asset forfeiture in the history of the Philippines’ anti-drug law enforcement,” the PDEA said.

Among Espinosa’s forfeited assets were:

Six real estate properties in Albuera, Leyte; Ormoc City; and Misamis Oriental

13 high-end vehicles, including Toyota HiAce vans; Ford and Kia pickups; a Nissan Navara; and a Toyota Fortuner

Multiple bank accounts

Watercraft and firearms, including one yellow and one black jet ski, a jet boat, a Yamaha motorcycle, and an arsenal of pistols and shotguns

The PDEA said, according to the courts, these assets were acquired through years of illegal drug trafficking and laundered money, which were often hidden under aliases and proxy owners such as Artemio A. Magno, Laura M. Yu, Grace Eamiguel Caparoso and Rogelio Caparoso, and Sherlita Garrido-Pelicano.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of assets linked to Nina, who also used aliases such as Sharon Xia Lim, Xie Ming Fen, Xie Mei Rong, Tian Gang Shi, Sarah Lee Jessica, and Evelyn H. See Ting:

Over P51 million in Metrobank, BPI, and BDO bank accounts and investment funds

P10 million in BDO Unit Investment Trust Funds

Luxury vehicles, including two Honda CR-Vs

Contingent liabilities totaling P36.54 million

The PDEA said freezing these assets is a big blow to Nina’s illegal drug network’s ability to operate.

Nina’s associates, namely Ten Tiang Shi, Sarah Lee Jessica, and Evelyn H. See Ting, were also stripped of their financial holdings, further crippling the operational pipelines of the international drug syndicate.

PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez said this victory is a testament to the strength of the country’s institutions and the judiciary.

He said these operations were the result of firm interagency collaboration, led by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) in close partnership with the PDEA, Philippine National Police (PNP), and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“This massive asset forfeiture is not just about removing wealth from organized criminals; it is about eradicating their influence, capabilities, and legacy. The Philippine government has sent an unambiguous message: No one is beyond the reach of justice,” Nerez said.

“We are not just arresting drug syndicate personalities; we are dismantling their organizations. We are turning the tide on criminal wealth. Every hidden bank account, every luxury vehicle, and every piece of laundered money will be found, frozen, and forfeited,” he added.

In a formal letter to Nerez, AMLC Executive Director Matthew David praised the agencies’ “close coordination” and shared “critical confidential information,” which were essential in building airtight cases.

“The court’s decision is a monumental affirmation of our resolve to collapse the heart of illegal drug financing. These forfeitures prove that crime does not pay,” David said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)