PH sets new Guinness World Record for largest human organ image

WITH over 5,500 people participating, the Philippines yesterday (Saturday) set a new Guinness World Record for the largest human lung formation at the Quirino Grandstand in the City of Manila.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), a total of 5,596 individuals participated in the human lung formation held to beat the previous record set by India back in 2017.

"Mga Kababayan, we did it! We are a Guiness World Record Holder! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! Sa Bayanihan, TB ay Tuldukan! Yes we can End TB!" said Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa during the event.

The previous world record for the largest human image of an organ was set in New Delhi, India on December 23, 2017, with 5,003 participants.

The number is lower than the earlier projection by the DOH, which anticipated over 8,000 participants to join the event.

In a separate statement, Herbosa said the historic event was held to raise global awareness about tuberculosis (TB) and eradicate the stigma surrounding the disease.

"Our attempt to break the Guinness World Record isn't just about setting records. It’s a call to action and a show of our shared commitment to overcome the challenges posed by tuberculosis," he said.

"It's a movement to reshape perceptions, break stigma, and advance the global conversation on tuberculosis," added Herbosa.

The Philippines has the third-highest number of TB cases worldwide.

In 2023 alone, DOH data shows that there were 549 new and relapse TB cases per 100,000 population. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)