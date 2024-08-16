PH, Singapore forge new agreements on healthcare, environmental protection

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam met at Malacañan Palace on Thursday, August 15, 2024, to witness the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) aimed at protecting Filipino health workers and the environment.

The first MOU focuses on the eecruitment of Filipino healthcare workers to Singapore, outlining commitments from both governments to ensure fair, ethical, and sustainable recruitment practices.

It aims to safeguard the rights and welfare of Filipino healthcare professionals employed in Singapore, aligning with the legal frameworks of both nations.

Singapore hosts around 250,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

During the joint press conference, Marcos highlighted the thorough efforts made by both countries' ministries to balance the healthcare needs with the professional growth of Filipino workers.

“Through this MOU, we express our confidence in Singapore’s legal and judicial system, which will ensure that the rights, welfare, and well-being of our kababayan OFWs will be protected,” Marcos said.

He added that a further MOU on health cooperation is under negotiation to facilitate the reintegration of returning OFWs into the Philippine economy.

Climate

The second MOU addresses collaboration on carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The agreement seeks to incentivize both industries and individuals to reduce their carbon footprints and enhance financial resources for climate action.

Marcos expressed hope that this initiative would support efforts to combat climate change while providing fiscal benefits.

The Philippines, a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) since August 1994, ratified the Paris Agreement in April 2017.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's visit to Manila is part of a three-day state visit, which began with arrival honors at Malacañan Palace. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)