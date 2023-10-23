PH stands firm, to continue resupply missions in disputed sea

NATIONAL Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año said the Philippines will not stop resupplying troops deployed at the BRP Sierra Madre, which was deliberately grounded off Ayungin Shoal, despite the continuous “provocations” by China.

“We will not be deterred and we will continue to resupply our troops in BRP Sierra Madre despite provocations,” Año said in a statement.

On Sunday morning, October 22, 2023, two incidents of “dangerous maneuvering” by the Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese militia vessels, which aim to “harass, impede and obstruct,” resulted in collisions with Philippine vessels that were then conducting routine and regular rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to BRP Sierra Madre.

The Philippine authorities condemned the illegal actions of China, which is claiming sovereignty of almost the entire West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (Wescom), said that through the years, despite the harassment of China, the Philippine troops displayed utmost patience, competence, and professionalism to avoid any accidents or untoward incidents.

Senators including Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Jinggoy Estrada, Riza Hontiveros and Francis Tolentino also slammed China over the incident.

Zubiri strongly condemned the “abhorrent actions” of the China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia that put in danger the lives of those responsible for the resupply mission.

He commended the personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the AFP for displaying courage and restraint in continuing their resupply missions despite the blocking of China.

Zubiri reiterated the need to increase the budget for PCG and AFP “to better capacitate them in safeguarding our exclusive economic zones from illegal foreign intrusions.”

“As leader of the Senate, I will make sure that our troops will get sufficient funds under the 2024 national budget to bankroll the much needed upgrade of their equipment,” he said.

Hontiveros said the incident was squarely the fault of China.

The senators urged China to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other international laws governing safe maritime travel.

Hontiveros also reiterated the Philippines 2016 arbitral victory over the sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea but China refused to recognize it.

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning urged the Philippines “to stop stirring up trouble and making provocations at sea, stop making dangerous moves, stop groundlessly attacking and slandering China.”

She maintained that the Chinese Coast Guard took necessary law enforcement as the Philippine vessels “intruded” the waters of Ren’ai Jiao in China’s Nansha Qundao.

Mao said China will continue to take necessary measures in accordance with domestic and international law to firmly safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

She said China has shown “extraordinary restraint and patience” concerning Ren’ai Jiao, noting that they made it clear to Philippine authorities that it must not send construction materials meant for repairing and reinforcing the grounded warship on a large scale.

“The Philippines, however, chose to ignore China’s goodwill and sincerity and has reneged on its own promise, kept sending vessels into the waters of Ren’ai Jiao, spreading disinformation and playing up the issue. The Philippines’ behavior seriously violated China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, breached international law and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and undermined regional peace and stability,” Mao said.

“We once again urge the Philippines to take seriously China’s grave concerns, honor its promise, stop stirring up trouble and making provocations at sea, stop making dangerous moves, stop groundlessly attacking and slandering China and tow away the illegally grounded warship as soon as possible so that the peace and stability of the South China Sea will not be jeopardized and the common interests of countries in the region will not be affected,” she added.

Philippine-allied countries, the United States and Canada also condemned China over the incident.

“The United States condemns PRC’s latest disruption of a legal Philippine resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, putting the lives of Filipino service members at risk. We stand with you #FriendsPartnersAllies in protecting sovereignty and in support of a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific,” US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said.

The Canadian embassy in the Philippines said the actions taken by the Chinese Coast Guard are unjustified, noting China has no lawful claim to the West Philippine Sea. (SunStar Philippines)