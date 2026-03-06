PH suffers 0-3 loss to S. Korea in AFC Women's Asian Cup

The Philippines absorbed a 0-3 loss to South Korea in the 2026 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup at the Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia on Thursday.

The Taeguk Ladies secured their second straight win to take the lead in Group A, while the Filipinas suffered their second consecutive defeat.

“They’re a classy side. They got world-class players,” Filipinas coach Mark Torcaso said.

The Philippines must beat Iran in its next game to qualify as one of the two best third-ranked squads in the group stage.

“And I just think there’s no excuse that we did not turn around on the fly. It’s no excuse that we’re playing against one of the best teams in the competition,” said Torcaso.

The first goal came from Jeon Yu-gyeong after she broke through the defense and volleyed over goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel’s head.

Jeon’s shot went into the bottom right corner of the net for her first international goal in her third cap.

“We made adjustments to make sure that we will score goals in the first half,” said Korean coach Shin Sang-woo on the Taeguk Ladies, which secured the top spot in the knockout stage.

Three minutes later, Park saw her feed Choo down the left and take the return pass on the edge of the area before curling a gorgeous finish into the top right for her maiden goal as well on her fourth Korea Republic appearance.

A third Korean goal was not counted when Jeon Yu-Gyeong’s attempt was ruled an offside in the 20th.

The Korean, however, rebounded in the second half when Kim Shin-ji unloaded a corner kick towards Mun Eun-ju in the middle of the penalty box.

Kim then slammed in her fifth international goal from a meter out in the 56th.

Filipina Carleigh Frilles provided a silver lining in terms of offense for her squad when she came up with a left-footed volley in the 45th minute. But goalie Kim Min-jung quickly saved it.

The Filipinas played without one of their key players, Jacklyn Sawicki, who sustained a knocked (bruised) knee injury during training. (PNA)