PH tallies nearly 20,000 new HIV cases in 2025

NEARLY 20,000 people tested positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in 2025, with a monthly average of over 1,600 new cases.

Based on the latest HIV and AIDS Surveillance of the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said it tallied 19,764 HIV cases from January to December 2025.

The figure is higher than the 14,924 HIV cases in 2022, 17,225 cases in 2023, and 17,508 cases in 2024.

As for the monthly average, the DOH said 2025 saw 1,647 new HIV cases every month. This is up from the monthly average of 1,435 cases in 2023 and 1,459 cases in 2024.

Sexual contact remains the most common mode of transmission in 2025 with 18,156 cases.

Of the total, 13,506 males acquired the virus through male-to-male sexual contact. Meanwhile, 2,499 males acquired it through sexual contact with both males and females, and 2,151 individuals acquired it through male-to-female sexual contact.

The DOH said 35 new HIV cases resulted from sharing infected needles.

The health department added that 47 HIV cases were transmitted from mother to child in 2025. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)