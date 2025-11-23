PH taps Interpol for Harry Roque’s arrest

THE Philippine government has submitted a request to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for the issuance of a red notice against former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

This was confirmed by Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston Casio in a radio interview on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

“The Philippine government already submitted a request for a red notice, an international arrest warrant para kay Ginoong Roque,” Casio said.

“Mahirap lang kasi nagpo-project siya na siya diumano ay biktima ng political persecution... Wala namang ganu'n… Lahat naman nakadepende sa ebidensiya,” he added.

(It’s just difficult because he keeps projecting himself as a supposed victim of political persecution… But there’s no such thing. Everything still depends on the evidence.)

A red notice is a request for law enforcement agencies across the world to locate and arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

In an order dated May 8, 2025, Angeles Pampanga Regional Trial Court Presiding Judge Rene Reyes issued arrest warrants against Roque, Cassandra Ong and several others, as he found probable cause to file non-bailable human trafficking charges against them over the illegal Pogo operations of the raided Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

Lucky South 99, which was situated in a 10-hectare complex in Porac, was raided and shut down on September 17, 2022 over alleged involvement in illegal activities.

However, it illegally continued its operations and was raided again on June 5, resulting in the rescue of at least 186 foreign and Filipino workers.

During the raid, authorities rescued alleged human trafficking victims, particularly Chinese nationals who bore torture marks in different parts of their bodies.

Two of them were still handcuffed on bed frames and were full of bruises and torture marks when found by the police.

There were also several foreign women who were sexually abused and being sold online through bidding.

Roque, who is currently in the Netherlands where he is seeking asylum, denied any link to Lucky South 99, but admitted that his client, Whirlwind Corporation, was the service provider of the raided Pogo hub.

He was also listed as the head of the legal department of the raided Pogo hub. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)