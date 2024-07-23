PH to focus on ‘experiential tourism’

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday, July 22, 2024, that the country will focus on “experiential tourism,” as he raised the need for a multi-faceted strategy to address the evolving challenges of the sector.

During his third State of the Nation Address (Sona), Marcos expressed confidence on the country’s bigger potential in terms of tourism, noting that the Philippines’ food, culture, heritage and the arts, education, halal and Islamic traditions, dive, cruise, farm and eco-tourism, even sports, now have become potent subjects and products of a nation’s tourism.

“While a resurgence in this all-important sector is being observed, pre-pandemic data present to us a great challenge that we must surpass. It is a challenge that is well within our grasp,” he said.

“Our infrastructure and digital reforms, through development of tourism sites and the enhancement of the overall tourist experience, are all calculated to boost the productivity of the tourism sector. While doing so, we shall interpose the wholesome and hospitable Filipino brand in all the key tourism touchpoints — from tourist arrival all the way to departure,” he added.

Experiential travel is a form of tourism focused on making tourists immerse in a country’s history, people, culture, food and nature.

Marcos also raised the elevation and expansion on the understanding of the “one town, one product” (Otop) concept, as he sought the “optimal” number of high-quality products and services, which at the same time showcase the community’s distinctive history, traditions, and talents.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the sector exceeded in 2023 the government’s expectations after it registered a “record-breaking” numbers, contributing an 8.6 percent share to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), the highest growth rate in Tourism Direct Gross Value Added over the past 24 years.

She said the total receipts of inbound and domestic visitor amounted to P3.367 trillion, showing an over 100 percent recovery of 2019 receipts and a remarkable 75.3 increase from 2022.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) also noted that tourism generated 6.21 million jobs for Filipinos.

Marcos vowed that his administration will make traveling in the Philippines more convenient through the shift to paperless immigration and customs forms by boosting the E-Travel system, “which will be next in our digital transformation agenda.”

Frasco expressed gratitude to Marcos over his support in advancing tourism-related policies, including infrastructure development through airport upgrades and new infrastructure construction nationwide, the implementation of E-visas, and the introduction of E-gates in line with the E-travel system, as well as the prioritization of Create More Bill that stands to impact on tourism investments.

“These initiatives represent a significant advancement for Philippine tourism, enhancing our competitiveness and establishing the country as a top-notch destination known for its convenience, accessibility, and world-class hospitality,” she said.

“Investing in modernizing our airports not only improves connectivity and accessibility but also elevates the overall service quality for travelers, bolstering the Philippines' appeal as a premier tourism spot in the region,” Frasco added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)