PH to get financial health support from UNSGSA

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally thanked United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), H.M. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, for the financial health support bestowed to the Philippines.

During Queen Máxima’s courtesy call to Marcos in Malacañang on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, Marcos welcomed her offer of support, which includes financial inclusion foundational building blocks, such as connectivity, cybersecurity, digitization, and interoperable payments, as well as how to help Filipinos improve their financial health and build resilience to economic and climate shocks.

Queen Maxima said they will assist the Philippines in order to get connected to development partners to share best practices, particularly to support efforts to improve connectivity.

Marcos said these issues are especially important for underserved groups, including farmers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), in the country.

“Well, that’s a very, very handsome offer. Thank you very much, Your Majesty,” Marcos said.

The chief executive told Queen Máxima there are already projects in the pipeline that aim to improve the internet connectivity in the Philippines, as he noted that the country has the full capacity to address the issue.

Queen Máxima’s first visit in the country was in 2015 when she attended the launch of the Philippines’ National Strategy for Financial Inclusion, a government action plan that aims to ensure national coordination in the design, implementation, and monitoring of policies and programs supportive of financial inclusion. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)