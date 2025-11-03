PH to honor 'saints next door' on November 9

THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is set to lead the Catholic Church in the country in remembering and honoring the so-called “saints next door” on November 9, 2025.

In a letter, CBCP-Office for the Postulation of the Causes of Saints Chairman Bishop Renato Mayugba said churches are expected to lead the honoring of those regarded as “new martyrs.”

“In sharing this vision of the great and holy pope, we may become truly a more saintly people,” said Mayugba.

“May we aspire for sainthood… May we find joy in our membership in the community of saints,” he added.

In November 2024, Pope Francis asked local churches to remember and honor their “saints next door,” or those they believe are “worthy of great honor” because of their exemplary Christian witness.

In a separate letter, CBCP Secretary General Msgr. Bernardo Pantin identified the names of seven Filipino “martyrs” whose names were submitted by the CBCP to the Commission of the New Martyrs – Witnesses of the Faith in Rome.

“These individuals shed their blood between the year 2000 and the present because of violent opposition to the good brought by the Gospel,” said Pantin.

From the Prelature of Marawi, named as “martyrs” are Junrey Taub Barbante, Janine Orcia Arenas, Evangeline Salces Aromin, and Riza Ramos Daniel.

The four “martyrs” died on December 3, 2023, after an explosion occurred inside the Dimaporo Gymnasium at the Mindanao State University (MSU) campus in Marawi City, when an improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated during Mass.

From the Diocese of San Jose in Nueva Ecija, Fr. Marcelito Paez was also identified as a “martyr.”

The social justice and human rights advocate died on December 4, 2017, when he was ambushed and fatally shot by motorcycle-riding assailants while driving home after assisting in the release of political prisoners from the Nueva Ecija Provincial Jail.

At the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro, identified as a “martyr” is Alberto Pinagawa, a dedicated Eucharistic minister and lay leader.

He was gunned down on December 24, 2009, after being a staunch advocate against illegal logging and mining in Gingoog City and Claveria, as well as a leading voice for the Lumad indigenous peoples in protecting their remaining forests.

From the Prelature of Isabela de Basilan, the CBCP identified Fr. Rhoel Gallardo as a new “martyr.”

Gallardo, together with several teachers and students of Claret School of Tumahubong, was abducted and tortured by Abu Sayyaf extremists and held captive for 44 days in their camp on Mount Punoh Muhadji before being killed on May 3, 2000. (Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines)