PH to host Loss and Damage Fund Board

She said the Loss and Damage Fund is a "long-fought struggle to directly assist those who bear the greatest impact of climate-induced losses and damage to recover and build."

The Philippines' bid was strongly supported by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who said it would "reinforce our dedication to inclusivity and our leadership role in ensuring that the voices of those most affected by climate change shape the future of international climate policies."

Yulo-Loyzaga pledged that the Philippines will "make the most out of" hosting the Fund's Board, drawing on the country's institutional capacity, expertise, and partnerships to ensure its successful operation.

She emphasized the Philippines' commitment to advancing global climate action and resilience, urging world leaders to set aside differences for the sake of the "planet and all peoples." (Jessa M. Magbutay, NWSSU intern)