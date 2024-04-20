PH to host patient safety summit in 2025

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, April 20, 2024, announced that the Philippines is set to host the next Global Ministerial Summit on Patient Safety in 2025.

In a social media post, Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said that the Philippines has been selected as the host of the seventh edition of the global meet on patient safety.

"We just bid and won the hosting of the 7th Global Patient Safety Summit to be (held) in Manila, Philippines," said Herbosa.

He related how the Philippines formally accepted the hosting at the close of the Global Ministerial Summit on Patient Safety 2024 held in Santiago, Chile.

"(We are) accepting the hosting of the 7th Global Ministerial Summit on Patient Safety from the Health Minister of Chile," said Herbosa.

The summit tackles how Member States have managed to develop, implement, and sustain patient safety strategies within the framework of the Global Action Plan.

It also seeks to address emerging challenges and opportunities in patient safety, such as the integration of information technologies and artificial intelligence in health care.

The summit similarly explores the varied experiences of countries in building safety cultures, empowering patients and families, and ensuring safety in health care processes and resilience of health services during high uncertainty scenarios. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)