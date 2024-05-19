PH to implement single electronic invoicing system for imported goods

THE Philippine Government will implement a single electronic invoicing system for the inspection of all goods imported to the country.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. issued Administrative Order No. 23, which aims to expedite the inspection of all imported goods entering the country through the implementation of digital and integrated pre-border technical verification and cross-border electronic invoicing of all imported commodities.

It is also expected to further strengthen national security, safeguard consumers’ rights, and protect the environment against sub-standard and dangerous imported goods.

The issuance of the AO will trigger the creation of the Committee for Pre-border Technical Verification and Cross-border Electronic Invoicing which will be chaired by the secretary of finance, with the secretaries of agriculture, trade, energy, health, environment and natural resources and information communications technology serving as members.

Other members include the BOC commissioner, director general of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and two non-voting representatives from duly recognized industry associations to be appointed by the chairperson upon recommendation of the committee.

As the primary government entity responsible for implementing customs procedures, the BOC will implement the electronic invoicing system in accordance with the government’s strategic direction and policy guidance, international trade standards, and existing laws and regulations.

The provisions of AO 23 apply to all imported commodities in three phases: phase one for agricultural goods, phase two for non-agricultural goods with health and safety issues, and phase three for other goods with misdeclaration to avoid duties and taxes.

The order is in accordance with Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, which mandates the state to develop and implement programs for the continuous enhancement of customs systems and processes. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)