PH to observe day of mourning for 'Kristine' victims on November 4

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared Monday, November 4, 2024, a Day of National Mourning for the victims of the devastation brought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

In Proclamation No. 728 issued by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Marcos emphasized the nation's collective sorrow, urging Filipinos to stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and offer prayers for the souls of the departed.

"The nation deeply mourns this tragic loss, and joins the families and loved ones of our departed brothers and sisters in this moment of immense sorrow," the proclamation read.

The proclamation comes in the wake of the storm's catastrophic impact, which claimed 139 lives and affected over seven million individuals across the country, according to a report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council as of October 30, 2024.

From October 21 to 25, Kristine unleashed torrential rains and violent winds that led to widespread flooding and landslides.

A total of 1,788,630 families were impacted by the storm, which also brought extensive damage to homes, agricultural lands, and infrastructure.

As part of the observance, all government buildings and installations are required to fly the Philippine flag at half-mast from sunrise to sunset on November 4.

"The entire nation is requested to offer prayers for the eternal repose of the souls of the victims," the President said in the proclamation. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)