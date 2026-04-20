PH to send high-level team to Czech Republic for Zaldy Co’s return

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Monday, April 20, 2026, that the Philippine government will send a “high-level coordination team” to the Czech Republic for the return of fugitive former Ako-Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co to the country.

In a video message, Marcos said he has ordered the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to lead coordination with Czech authorities following Co’s arrest.

“Nananatili siya (Co) sa kustodiya ng Czech Republic. Isinasagawa natin ang lahat ng kinakailangang hakbang para sa kanyang pagbalik dito sa Pilipinas,” Marcos said.

(He remains in the custody of the Czech Republic. We are carrying out all the necessary steps for his return to the Philippines.)

“Ang ganitong mga proseso ay may sinusunod na legal na hakbang sa pagitan ng mga bansa, kaya’t nangangailangan ng sapat na panahon upang maisagawa nang tama. We will bring Zaldy Co home, and we will do so in accordance with the law. He will answer to the Filipino people,” he added.

(Such processes follow legal procedures between countries, which require sufficient time to be carried out properly. We will bring Zaldy Co home, and we will do so in accordance with the law. He will answer to the Filipino people.)

In a radio interview, lawyer Ralph Sarmiento, former dean of the University of St. La Salle College of Law in Bacolod City, said bringing Co back to the country may take several months, especially if he disputes his deportation or seeks asylum in the Czech Republic.

He said the deportation process may take only around two weeks.

Sarmiento noted the importance of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Lawyer Rodel Taton, dean of the Graduate School of Law at San Sebastian College-Recoletos, said Co may cite to Czech authorities that he is being persecuted by the Marcos administration in relation to the anomalous flood control projects, as well as what he claims are imminent threats against his life.

Co, who has a standing arrest warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan over the anomalous P289-million flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, was arrested in Prague on April 16 after reportedly entering the country without proper documentation.

The former lawmaker is central to investigations into flood control anomalies after several witnesses pointed to him as a recipient of billions worth of kickbacks from anomalous projects.

Construction firm Sunwest Corporation, which was co-founded by Co, is among the top 15 construction firms that bagged 20 percent, or P100 billion, worth of flood control projects in the country from 2022 to 2025.

Co left the Philippines months before the probe into flood control project irregularities began. He was later declared a “fugitive from justice,” with his passport ordered canceled by the anti-graft court.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) is preparing to take custody of Co upon his return to the Philippines.

PNP spokesperson Randulf Tuaño said in a press conference that upon arrival in the country, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will take custody of Co, where he will undergo booking procedures prior to his presentation to the Sandiganbayan for the return of the warrant and the subsequent release of a commitment order indicating where he will be detained.

He assured that there will be no VIP treatment for Co, but his security will be a top priority.

“Magiging transparent ang PNP magmula sa araw ng pagdating dito sa Pilipinas ang nasabing dating congressman—mula sa pagdating niya sa Camp Crame, pagpoproseso, medical at physical examination, hanggang sa pag-return ng warrant sa Sandiganbayan,” said Tuaño.

(The PNP will be transparent from the day the former congressman arrives in the Philippines—from his arrival at Camp Crame, processing, medical and physical examination, up to the return of the warrant to the Sandiganbayan.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)