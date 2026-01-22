PH tourism reports 6.48M visitors in 2025, generates P694B in spending

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) reported that the Philippines recorded approximately 6.48 million international tourist arrivals in 2025, generating an estimated P694 billion in international visitor spending.

In a Malacañang press briefing, Press Secretary Claire Castro noted the figures and acknowledged the contributions of the DOT, local government units, and private sector partners.

Castro said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco described 2025 as a significant year for the sector, citing developments in gastronomy, connectivity, workforce development, and infrastructure.

Key milestones included the launch of the Michelin Guide Philippines, recognizing 108 restaurants in Manila and Cebu, and the inaugural Terra Madre Asia and Pacific (TMAP) event in Bacolod.

The DOT also implemented the Food and Gastronomy Tourism Road Map 2024–28 and hosted the Salam 2025 Expo, which focused on halal and Muslim-friendly tourism.

Castro noted that infrastructure improvements included the opening of 19 new international direct flight routes. Cruise tourism expanded, and preparations are underway for events such as the Asian Tourism Forum 2026 in Cebu and the UN Tourism Global Forum on Gastronomy.

The DOT also introduced visitor-oriented services such as the Transit Tour program and Medical Concierge Service.

Over 40,000 tourism workers affected by various disasters last year received assistance from the agency.

"Naniniwala si Pangulong Marcus Jr. na patuloy na uusbong ang sektor ng turismo sa bansa," Castro said.

(President Marcos Jr. believes that the tourism sector in the country will continue to grow.)

The government continues to implement the National Tourism Development Plan 2020–2028 to support the growth of the sector and related employment opportunities. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)