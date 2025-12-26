PH troops manning WPS features get Noche Buena packages

MANILA – Filipino soldiers manning vital West Philippine Sea (WPS) features received traditional Noche Buena (Christmas Eve feast) packages and other essential supplies during a "critical sustainment mission" conducted last Dec. 23.

A media release by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) late Thursday night said this resupply mission ensured "warmth, hope, and spirit of the season".

Among those supported were troops deployed to BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) in Ayungin Shoal, Pag-asa Island, Panata Island, Rizal Reef Station, Kota Island, Parola, Lawak, Likas, and Patag Island—personnel spending the holidays far from home, yet steadfast in their duty to protect the nation’s territorial integrity.

More than a logistical success, the AFP said it symbolizes the nation extending its hand to those who stand the watch, bringing a piece of home to the frontlines and reminding every soldier that their sacrifice is seen, honored, and deeply valued.

The AFP also said the mission for these troops were led by Western Command chief Vice Adm. Alfonso Torres Jr.

"The operation ensured the timely delivery of supplies, Christmas packages, and medical services to sailors and marines manning some of the country’s most remote and strategically vital positions. In line with the AFP’s 90th founding anniversary, the outreach served as a solemn reminder that even at the farthest bounds of the nation, Filipino troops are remembered," it added.

It added that this mission showcases the Philippines' commitment to maintain its presence in the WPS, aside from demonstrating its resoluteness in defending national sovereignty and asserting the country’s sovereign rights.

"The message this Christmas is clear and unwavering: wherever our troops may be, they will be supported—by the institution they serve, by the Filipino people, and by a grateful nation—today, tomorrow, and always," it added. (PNA)