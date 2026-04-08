PH under rising heat; isolated rains seen in Mindanao

A HIGH-PRESSURE system is driving hot and humid weather across the Philippines, while a low-pressure area (LPA) just outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is causing isolated rains in parts of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 5 a.m. public weather forecast, Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA is being monitored near the country, producing localized showers over Zamboanga Peninsula and Soccsksargen.

Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure continues to influence large parts of Luzon, resulting in mostly fair but hot and humid conditions.

Easterlies affecting portions of the Visayas and Mindanao are also contributing to the warm and sticky weather.

Temperatures are expected to remain high nationwide, with forecasts showing 36 degrees Celsius in Tuguegarao, 35 degrees in Metro Manila and Davao, 34 degrees in Zamboanga, and 32 degrees in Cebu.

The heat index, which accounts for humidity, has reached dangerous levels, with the highest readings on April 7 recorded at 43 degrees Celsius in Sangley Point, Cavite, and 42 degrees Celsius in Cotabato City, Maguindanao, and Butuan City, Agusan del Norte.

Despite these conditions, Pagasa said no gale warnings are in effect, indicating generally moderate seas across the country. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)