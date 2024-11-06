PH unemployment rate declines slightly to 3.7%

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has recorded a slight decline in the country’s unemployment rate, which stood at 3.7 percent in September 2024 from 4.0 percent in August.

The PSA said on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, that the country’s labor force participation rate (LFPR) went up to 51.77 million Filipinos or 65.7 percent, higher than the 64.8 percent during the month prior.

The LFPR includes individuals aged 15 years old and above who are members of the labor force.

Of the 51.77 million members of the labor force, 49.87 million individuals or 96.3 percent are employed, while 1.89 million or 3.7 percent are jobless.

Of the employed Filipinos, 11.9 percent or 5.94 million expressed a desire to have additional working hours in their present job or to have additional jobs with longer work hours.

The average working hours of employed persons was 40.3 hours per week, lower than the 40.7 hours per week in August 2024.

“Youth LFPR increased to 33.9 percent, from 33.1 percent reported in September 2023 and 33.2 percent in August 2024. Youth employment rate increased to 90.0 percent, from 86.9 percent in September 2023 and 88.0 percent in August 2024,” the PSA said.

The service sector continued to be the top sector in terms of the number of employed persons, accounting for 62.8 percent of the 49.87 million employed in September 2024, while the agriculture and industry sectors accounted for 19.9 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively.

In a statement, National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan vowed to sustain the efforts of the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to enhance the quality and quantity of jobs in the bid to improve the income of the Filipinos.

“We are sustaining our efforts to enhance all dimensions of our labor market. The government is urgently addressing the constraints to high-quality job creation and collaborating with the private sector to capacitate our workers with the right skills and competencies simultaneously,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan said that fast-tracking the implementation of key infrastructure projects, particularly in energy, logistics, and physical and digital connectivity, remains critical to unlocking the country's growth potential.

"The passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Bill and expanding efforts to equip the workforce with emerging and in-demand skills are deemed necessary. We will strengthen collaboration with the private sector and academe to upskill the workforce, particularly in using digital technologies and other innovations," he added.

Balisacan also said that the passage of the Lifelong Learning Bill and Enterprise Productivity Act will further improve the employability of the Filipino workforce.

He noted that the government is working double time to finalize the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) Plan, a 10-year roadmap that includes strategies to encourage investments in priority sectors, improve the employability of the current and future workforce, and enhance labor market governance for the next decade. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)