PH unemployment rate down to 3.5 percent

THE Philippines’ unemployment rate has recorded a slight decrease to 3.5 percent in February 2024, while the number of employed Filipinos during the same month increased to 96.5 percent.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Thursday, April 11, 2024, that the country’s Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) or those who were either employed or unemployed went up to 50.75 million from 48.09 million individuals in January 2024.

It said of the total labor force, 1.80 million were jobless while 48.95 million were employed individuals.

Of the employed individuals 62.9 percent were wage and salary workers, 27.2 percent were self-employed persons without any paid employee, 7.8 percent were unpaid family members and 2.0 percent were employees in their own family-operated farm or business.

The average of working hours per week of employer persons went down to 40.1 from 42.1 hours per week in January 2024.

The number of underemployed individuals or those who are employed but wanted additional hours of work in their current job or to have an additional job or to have a new job with longer hours went down to 12.4 percent or 6.8 million individuals.

In February 2023, the underemployment rate was at 12.9 percent and 13.9 percent in January 2024.

The PSA said the services sector continued as the top sector in terms of the number of employed persons with a share of 60.6 percent of the 48.95 million employed persons.

The agriculture and industry sectors accounted for 21.3 percent and 18.1 percent of the employed persons, respectively.

The sub-sectors of construction, transportation and storage, administrative and support service activities, manufacturing and accommodation and food service activities were the top five in terms of annual increase in the number of employed persons.

The number of employed persons in agriculture and forestry, fishing and aquaculture, public administration and defense, compulsory social security, information and communication, wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles were down in February 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)