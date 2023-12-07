PH unemployment rate drops to 4.2 percent

THE country’s unemployment rate slightly went down to 4.2 percent in October 2023 from 4.5 percent in September, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Thursday, December 7, 2023.

As of October 2023, the PSA said a total of 2.09 million Filipinos aged 15 and above, out of the 49.89 million labor force, are jobless, lower as compared to the 2.26 million unemployed individuals in September.

It said the number of employed Filipinos 15 years old and above who are employed are 47.80 million, higher than the 47.67 million in September and far above the 47.06 million employed individuals in the same period in 2022.

The PSA said the October 2023 employment rate of 95.8 percent is the highest employment rate since April 2005.

It said the labor force participation rate (LFPR), or the estimate of the economy’s active workforce in October 2023 registered at 63.9 percent, lower than last month’s 64.1 percent.

The number of underemployed individuals or those who are employed but wanted additional hours of work in their current job or to have an additional job or to have a new job with longer hours stood at 5.60 million out of the 47.80 million employed Filipinos in October 2023 which translates to an underemployment rate of 11.7 percent.

“By broad industry group, services sector continued to dominate the labor market in October 2023 in terms of number of employed persons with a share of 60.1 percent to the total employed persons of 47.80 million,” the PSA said.

“The agriculture and industry sectors accounted for 22.2 percent and 17.8 percent of the employed persons, respectively,” it added.

The top five sub-sectors in terms of annual increase in the number of employed persons in October 2023 were the following:

* Accommodation and food service activities (291 thousand);

* Administrative and support service activities (224 thousand);

* Transportation and storage (149 thousand);

* Public administration and defense; compulsory social security (98 thousand);

* Human health and social work activities (86 thousand)

On the other hand, the following five sub-sectors posted the highest annual drop in the number of employed persons:

* Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (-193 thousand);

* Mining and quarrying (-75 thousand);

* Manufacturing (-73 thousand);

* Arts, entertainment, and recreation (-36 thousand); and

* Fishing and aquaculture (-30 thousand). (TPM/SunStar Philippines)