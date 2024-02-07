PH unemployment rate eases to 3.1 percent

THE country’s unemployment rate further eased to 3.1 percent in December 2023, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The PSA said as of December 2023, the country’s labor force participation rate, or the estimate of the economy’s active workforce, was posted at 66.6 percent or 52.13 million Filipinos aged 15 years old and over.

Of the 52.13 million Filipinos, 96.9 percent or 50.52 million individuals were employed, while 3.1 percent or 1.60 million people were unemployed.

The estimated number of jobless Filipinos in the country is far lower than the reported number of unemployed persons in December 2022 of 2.22 million and in November 2023 of 1.83 million.

The employment rate was at 96.4 percent in November 2023 and 95.7 percent in December 2022.

The PSA said the average weekly hours worked of an employed individual in December 2023 was estimated at 40.6 hours per week, higher than 40.3 average hours per week posted in December 2022 and 40.2 hours per week in November 2023.

Of the Filipinos with jobs, 6.01 million have expressed desire to have additional hours of work in their present job, or to have additional job, or to have a new job with longer hours of work.

The construction, agriculture and forestry, accommodation and food service activities, transportation and storage and human health and social work activities were the top five sub-sectors in terms of annual increase in the number of employed persons during the said month.

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, administrative and support service activities, fishing and aquaculture, financial and insurance activities, and arts and entertainment had the highest annual decreases in terms of employed persons. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)