PH urges healthy dialogue after China's ban on Kalayaan execs

MANILA – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has called on China to uphold and maintain constructive engagement and people-to-people exchanges after the country banned 16 Kalayaan, Palawan officials from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

The ban came after the local government of Kalayaan’s declaration of persona non grata (unwelcome) against Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan, within its municipal jurisdiction, citing supposed violations of diplomatic protocol and interference in Philippine internal affairs.

“The DFA notes the recent statement of the Chinese Embassy not to welcome Kalayaan Municipality councilors into China, including Hong Kong and Macau, on the basis of reciprocity,” DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“While preventing the entry of foreign nationals into their territory is a country's sovereign prerogative, such actions do not contribute to fostering good and vibrant bilateral relations, especially in reinvigorating people-to-people interaction, which both the Philippines and China have committed to,” she said.

In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, Chinese Embassy in Manila spokesperson Ji Lingpeng named 16 Kalayaan local officials, Beltzasar Alindogan, Maurice Phillip Alexis Albayda, Nonelon Balbontin, Nonie Gapuz, Roberto Asiado, Hubert Llavan, Francis Polizon, Marilou Vales, Monico Abogado, Eugenio Bito-onon, Hermoso Ornopia, Tracylie Shierjun Malabayabas, Arzel Belidan, Vicencio Milan, Allan Dellosa, and Mary Cristina Lagrosa, as not welcome to enter China, including its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macao, on the principle of reciprocity.

DFA Spokesperson on Maritime Affairs Rogelio Villanueva Jr. noted that the department values candid and vigorous debate with its foreign counterparts on important issues consistent with the Philippines' democratic tradition.

He said that while the DFA recognizes the embassy’s duty to respond, it also urged that responses be made in a calm and professional manner, conscious of the mutual respect that must prevail in all diplomatic interactions.

“As such, we urge the Chinese embassy to be constructive in its statements towards a healthy dialogue despite major differences in the view to advance the overall bilateral relationship,” he said. (PNA)