PH, US air drills not meant to provoke - PAF spox

MANILA – The just-concluded air drills between Filipino and American military aircraft over the Luzon airspace are not aimed at provoking any particular country, the spokesperson of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said on Monday.

"Matagal na po natin itong pinaplano (We have planned this for a long time). This is really part of our interoperability exercises with our PACAF (US Pacific Air Forces) counterparts and kumbaga (so to speak), hindi (this is not) spur of the moment," PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco said during an interview with DWDD radio.

This was in reaction to questions on whether such military activity can be interpreted as provocative by China.

"This is among the planned exercises na gagawin natin (that we will do) this 2026. Wala po tayong (We have no intent) to provoke or anything, This is really part of our training," Basco said.

She added that participating Philippine and US aircraft in the air drills did not go beyond the country's territory and did not violate any laws in their conduct.

"Ito po (these exercises) are well coordinated with other agencies. This is planned, and we are doing these sa loob ng ating teritoryo (inside our territory)," the PAF spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the PAF announced that Filipino and American planes conducted a series of exercises from Feb. 2 to 6 in various locations in Luzon as part of ongoing efforts to boost interoperability between two services.

"The bilateral engagement featured a series of coordinated air activities aimed at strengthening cooperation and interoperability between Philippine and US forces," Basco earlier said.

Units from the PAF and the US PACAF "conducted a bilateral bomber air patrol and live drop exercise" from multiple locations, which include Col. Ernesto Rabina Air Base (CERAB) in Tarlac City, and over the West Philippine Sea (WPS) via the Luzon Strait.

Support was also provided by the US Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) and Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC).

First among the air drills, that took place Feb. 2, was a live drop exercise involving two PAF FA-50PH fighter aircraft and two US PACAF B-52 bomber aircraft.

Basco added that the exercise continued with an air defense scenario on Feb. 4 over the WPS, focusing on airspace coordination, command-and-control integration, and joint operational response.

On Feb. 6, the activity culminated in a joint bomber air patrol over the WPS Sea and Luzon Strait.

Basco said these highlighted combined mission planning, airspace coordination, and operational readiness among PAF, PACAF, and supporting US forces.

She added that these activities enhanced bilateral interoperability, operational readiness, and strategic cooperation through joint planning, coordination, and execution in a realistic training environment. (PNA)