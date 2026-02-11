PH, US air patrols not linked to Taiwan-China row

MANILA – The series of air drills conducted by Filipino and American military aircraft over the Luzon airspace last week is not a reaction to the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan.

"No. It's purely (a joint) exercise," Philippine Air Force (PAF) spokesperson Col. Ma. Christina Basco said when asked by reporters if these exercises have something to do with the ongoing row between the two nations.

She also said that the Feb. 2 to 6 air exercises between the PAF and U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) were "pre-approved and under the MDB-SEB (Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board)" of the two countries.

"It is scheduled and it is conducted with our partners so that we can exercise operational readiness and interoperability. And it's a usual exercise po natin (of the PAF) with the PACAF," Basco said.

She also added that escorting foreign planes entering Philippine airspace is part of protocol when asked about the role of the two FA-50PHs seen with the pair of US B-52 bombers during the drills.

"So pagka-may pumapasok po (once there are foreign aircraft entering our airspace), we usually send escorts. We escort any aircraft that are coming in especially from our partners," she added.

Last Feb. 7, the PAF announced that Filipino and American planes conducted a series of exercises from Feb. 2 to 6 in various locations in Luzon as part of ongoing efforts to boost interoperability between two services.

"The bilateral engagement featured a series of coordinated air activities aimed at strengthening cooperation and interoperability between Philippine and US forces," Basco earlier said.

Units from the PAF and the U.S. PACAF "conducted a bilateral bomber air patrol and live drop exercise" from multiple locations which include Col.Ernesto Rabina Air Base in Tarlac City, and over the West Philippine Sea (WPS) via the Luzon Strait. Support was also provided by the U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific and Marine Corps Forces, Pacific.

First among the air drills, that took place Feb. 2, was a live drop exercise involving two PAF FA-50PH fighter aircraft and two U.S. PACAF B-52 bomber aircraft.

Basco added that the exercise continued with an air defense scenario on Feb. 4 over the WPS, focusing on airspace coordination, command-and-control integration, and joint operational response.

And on Feb. 6, the activity culminated in a joint bomber air patrol over the WPS Sea and Luzon Strait. Basco said this highlighting combined mission planning, airspace coordination, and operational readiness among PAF, PACAF, and supporting U.S. forces.

She added that these activities enhanced bilateral interoperability, operational readiness, and strategic cooperation through joint planning, coordination and execution in a realistic training environment.

Reject disinformation

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) warned the public against taking hook, line and sinker misinformation being peddled by "foreign-state-linked media" alleging that the government's "Kadiwa ng Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda" (KBBM) is being used to push "Filipino fishermen at the frontlines [of the] China-Philippines disputes in the South China Sea."

In a separate statement Tuesday night, the AFP denied claims the KBBM is a Philippine "propaganda effort or provocation."

It also clarified that KBBM is a civilian-led livelihood and food security program, run by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the Philippine Coast Guard.

"(KBBM supports) Filipino fishermen operating lawfully within our exclusive economic zone, fully recognized under international law," the AFP said.

It also added that the Philippine government's maritime presence ensures the safety of civilians and supports lawful activities, in line with the state’s constitutional and legal mandate.

"Disinformation threatens national security, public trust, and unity. The AFP calls on all Filipinos to verify facts, reject false narratives, and stand united in defending our sovereignty. Protecting our fishermen and exercising our rights in our own waters is not provocation—it is our duty," the AFP said. (PNA)