PH-US holds joint air patrol in West Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE and United States assets conducted on Monday, February 19, 2024, a combined air patrol over the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.

In a statement, the AFP said three Philippine Air Force (PAF) FA-50s and one B-52H bomber aircraft from the United States Pacific Air Force (Pacaf) took part in the activity, which started west of Ilocos Sur and ended over Mindoro Strait.

“Said combined air activity is in line with the recently conducted 3rd iteration of the Maritime Cooperative Activity. It is the air component of the said activity that demonstrates the commitment of both armed forces to enhancing interoperability and advancing regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific,” it said.

“It also further strengthens the capability of the AFP to perform its mandate and maintain its presence over the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone,” it added.