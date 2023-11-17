PH, US ink deal for ‘peaceful use’ of nuclear energy

THE Philippines and the United States (US) signed a deal that would pave the way for the export of nuclear technology materials amid the administration’s bid to provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy supply in the country.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing of an “Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy,” or the so-called 123 Agreement between Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Marcos expressed gratitude to the US, noting that the pact was the fastest 123 Agreement that the US has come to.

“The signing of the Philippines-United States Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy, or the 123 Agreement, is the first major step in this regard, taking our cooperation on capacity building further and actually opening the doors for US companies to invest and participate in nuclear power projects in the country,” the President said, adding that it is in line with his aspiration for the Philippines to have affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy supply.

Marcos said he is looking forward to seeing the agreement, which further showed the vibrant alliance and partnership between the Philippines and the US, in action.

Blinken said the US recognized the Marcos’ administration’s goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent by 2030 and increasing the production of clean energy.

He said the agreement is seen to ensure that 50 percent of the energy source comes from renewable sources by 2040.

Earlier, Philippines’ Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) signed a cooperation agreement with the Ultra Safe Nuclear Cooperation of the US to undertake a Pre-Feasibility Study on Micro-Modular Reactors to explore clean and sustainable energy options in the Philippines. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)