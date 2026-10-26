PH, US, Japan complete 22nd maritime activity in WPS

MANILA – Philippine, Japanese and United States (US) forces have completed their 22nd multilateral maritime cooperative activity in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the maritime exercise was conducted Oct. 19 to 24.

The AFP, in a news release Sunday, said it deployed BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG6), an AW109 helicopter, a C-208B aircraft, and a search-and-rescue (SAR) aircraft, while the Philippine Coast Guard fielded BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV 8301).

The US Pacific Command deployed USCGC (US Coast Guard Cutter) Bertholf and an MH-65 helicopter, while the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force fielded JS Kirisame and an SH-60K helicopter.

Participating forces conducted a Communications Exercise, Division Tactics, Photo Exercise, Deck Landing Qualification and Vertical Replenishment, Maritime Domain Awareness, and SAR serials to strengthen coordination in logistics, maritime security, and emergency response. (Darryl John Esguerra/PNA)