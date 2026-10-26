Manila

PH, US, Japan complete 22nd maritime activity in WPS

NAVAL DRILL. United States Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, JS Kirisame and the BRP Gabriela Silang of the Philippine Coast Guard sail in formation with an SH-60K helicopter during the 22nd Philippines-Japan-US Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity in the West Philippine Sea held Oct. 19 to 24, 2026. The exercise reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation with Japan and the US and promoting a free, open and rules-based maritime environment. (Photo courtesy of AFP)
NAVAL DRILL. United States Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, JS Kirisame and the BRP Gabriela Silang of the Philippine Coast Guard sail in formation with an SH-60K helicopter during the 22nd Philippines-Japan-US Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity in the West Philippine Sea held Oct. 19 to 24, 2026. The exercise reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation with Japan and the US and promoting a free, open and rules-based maritime environment. (Photo courtesy of AFP)
Published on

MANILA – Philippine, Japanese and United States (US) forces have completed their 22nd multilateral maritime cooperative activity in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the maritime exercise was conducted Oct. 19 to 24.

The AFP, in a news release Sunday, said it deployed BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG6), an AW109 helicopter, a C-208B aircraft, and a search-and-rescue (SAR) aircraft, while the Philippine Coast Guard fielded BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV 8301).

The US Pacific Command deployed USCGC (US Coast Guard Cutter) Bertholf and an MH-65 helicopter, while the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force fielded JS Kirisame and an SH-60K helicopter.

Participating forces conducted a Communications Exercise, Division Tactics, Photo Exercise, Deck Landing Qualification and Vertical Replenishment, Maritime Domain Awareness, and SAR serials to strengthen coordination in logistics, maritime security, and emergency response. (Darryl John Esguerra/PNA)

SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph