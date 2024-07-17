PH, US military officials reaffirm commitment to alliance

The two officials discussed future initiatives to bolster defense relations and foster greater interoperability between the AFP and US military units.

“Our alliance with the United States remains a cornerstone of our national security. Through continued collaboration and mutual support, we fortify our defense capabilities and ensure the stability of our region,” Brawner said.

The AFP and US Armed Forces continue to engage in various joint activities, including training exercises, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response operations, further solidifying their partnership and readiness to respond to any contingencies.

Brawner and Brown also had a meeting with Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., who reiterated the importance of the continued cooperation between the two nations' defense establishments.

Teodoro also highlighted the recent signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan, expressing optimism for similar agreements with other like-minded countries.

He also raised the need to address critical concerns, especially in the information and communications technology (ICT), and cyber domains.

“Our cyberspace is the most vulnerable in the defense establishment, and the most aggressive attacks come from state and non-state actors. In this age of disinformation, maintaining robust cybersecurity is paramount,” said Teodoro.

Brown’s visit to the Philippines came amid the continuous dispute in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), a territory that has long been claimed by China.

In a press conference, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said they recorded a decrease in the number of Chinese vessels monitored in the WPS on a monthly basis.

Trinidad noted the Philippines has not monitored other actions by China to de-escalate the tension in the South China Sea.

“The Philippine Navy and the AFP will do this by ensuring that our actions are not escalatory by following the rules of engagement and international law in performing our mandate,” he said.

“We will continue securing the integrity of the national territory especially in the West Philippine Sea against the actions by the agents of aggression of the Chinese communist party, the Chinese communist party's actions in the entire South China is escalatory and destabilizing,” he added.

Trinidad maintained that the AFP will continue with the conduct of rotation and resupply mission (RORE) to the BRP Sierra Madre grounded in Ayungin Shoal despite the continuous harassment of China.

He said they are studying the possibility of including the RORE mission as part of a multilateral exercise involving several nations such as the US, Japan, United Kingdom and Australia.

During a RORE mission on June 17, a navy personnel lost his thumb due to the harassment of Chinese personnel.

Brawner said the Chinese personnel acted like “pirates” during the incident where they destroyed the Philippine vessel’s communication systems, punctured one of its rigid hull inflatable boats and seized Philippine commissioned firearms.

On July 2, the Philippines and China conducted a Bilateral Consultation Mechanism meeting seeking to de-escalate the tension in the WPS after the violent June 17 incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)